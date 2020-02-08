Global Smart Shoes Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Smart Shoes Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Smart Shoes Market

Smart Shoes are embedded with sensors that can detect your walking data and can be controlled via smartphone. The shoes use that information to offer tips on improving users` fitness regimen or locations and other information.

In recent years, the demand for technology has been growing and the intelligent products have been even more popular. This trend has made the demand of Smart Shoes become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Nike was the largest producer of smart shoes in the world in 2014 while Adidas was the second because they developed smart shoes earlier. For China market, Li-Ning works with Xiao Technology to develop the smart shoe industry fast and has acquired success to become the largest manufacturer in 2015. Other Chinese technology companies enter the market like Yunduo, ADNL. They major in positioning shoes for children which can be predicted to be popular in future market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Shoes market will register a 19.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 230 million by 2024, from US$ 77 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Shoes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Shoes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Smart Shoes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Step counting shoes

Positioning shoes

Navigation shoes

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Adults

Children

Old People

@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3744484-global-smart-shoes-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nike

LiNing

Adidas

ANDL

Ducere Technologies

Yunduo

361 sport

Under Armour

Daphne

Stridalyzer

Digitsole

B-Shoe

PUMA

Salted Venture

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3744484-global-smart-shoes-market-growth-2019-2024

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Shoes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Shoes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Shoes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Shoes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Shoes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Shoes Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Smart Shoes Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Shoes Segment by Type

2.2.1 Step counting shoes

2.2.2 Positioning shoes

2.2.3 Navigation shoes

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Smart Shoes Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Shoes Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Smart Shoes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Smart Shoes Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Smart Shoes Segment by Application

2.4.1 Adults

2.4.2 Children

2.4.3 Old People

2.5 Smart Shoes Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Shoes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Smart Shoes Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Smart Shoes Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Smart Shoes by Players

3.1 Global Smart Shoes Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart Shoes Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Smart Shoes Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Smart Shoes Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Smart Shoes Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Smart Shoes Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Smart Shoes Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Smart Shoes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Smart Shoes Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Smart Shoes Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Smart Shoes by Regions

4.1 Smart Shoes by Regions

4.1.1 Global Smart Shoes Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Smart Shoes Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Shoes Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Shoes Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Shoes Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Shoes Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Smart Shoes Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Smart Shoes Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Smart Shoes Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Smart Shoes Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Smart Shoes Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Continued….

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)