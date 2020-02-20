Global Smart Shoes Market 2019 Consumption Volume, Value, Sale Price, Import & Export Report Forecast 2025

Smart Shoes Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Smart Shoes Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Shoes Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Smart Shoes are embedded with sensors that can detect your walking data and can be controlled via smartphone. The shoes use that information to offer tips on improving users` fitness regimen or locations and other information.
In recent years, the demand for technology has been growing and the intelligent products have been even more popular. This trend has made the demand of Smart Shoes become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Nike was the largest producer of smart shoes in the world in 2014 while Adidas was the second because they developed smart shoes earlier. For China market, Li-Ning works with Xiao Technology to develop the smart shoe industry fast and has acquired success to become the largest manufacturer in 2015. Other Chinese technology companies enter the market like Yunduo, ADNL. They major in positioning shoes for children which can be predicted to be popular in future market.
The global Smart Shoes market is valued at 77 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Smart Shoes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Smart Shoes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smart Shoes in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Smart Shoes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Smart Shoes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Nike
LiNing
Adidas
ANDL
Ducere Technologies
Yunduo
361 sport
Under Armour
Daphne
Stridalyzer
Digitsole
B-Shoe
PUMA
Salted Venture
Market size by Product
Step counting shoes
Positioning shoes
Navigation shoes
Other
Market size by End User
Adults
Children
Old People
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Smart Shoes Manufacturers
Smart Shoes Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Smart Shoes Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Smart Shoes Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Shoes Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Step counting shoes
1.4.3 Positioning shoes
1.4.4 Navigation shoes
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Smart Shoes Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Adults
1.5.3 Children
1.5.4 Old People
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Smart Shoes Market Size
2.1.1 Global Smart Shoes Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Smart Shoes Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Smart Shoes Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Smart Shoes Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Smart Shoes Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Nike
11.1.1 Nike Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Nike Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Nike Smart Shoes Products Offered
11.1.5 Nike Recent Development
11.2 LiNing
11.2.1 LiNing Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 LiNing Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 LiNing Smart Shoes Products Offered
11.2.5 LiNing Recent Development
11.3 Adidas
11.3.1 Adidas Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Adidas Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Adidas Smart Shoes Products Offered
11.3.5 Adidas Recent Development
11.4 ANDL
11.4.1 ANDL Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 ANDL Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 ANDL Smart Shoes Products Offered
11.4.5 ANDL Recent Development
11.5 Ducere Technologies
11.5.1 Ducere Technologies Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Ducere Technologies Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Ducere Technologies Smart Shoes Products Offered
11.5.5 Ducere Technologies Recent Development
11.6 Yunduo
11.6.1 Yunduo Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Yunduo Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Yunduo Smart Shoes Products Offered
11.6.5 Yunduo Recent Development
11.7 361 sport
11.7.1 361 sport Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 361 sport Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 361 sport Smart Shoes Products Offered
11.7.5 361 sport Recent Development
11.8 Under Armour
11.8.1 Under Armour Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Under Armour Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Under Armour Smart Shoes Products Offered
11.8.5 Under Armour Recent Development
11.9 Daphne
11.9.1 Daphne Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Daphne Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Daphne Smart Shoes Products Offered
11.9.5 Daphne Recent Development
11.10 Stridalyzer
11.10.1 Stridalyzer Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Stridalyzer Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Stridalyzer Smart Shoes Products Offered
11.10.5 Stridalyzer Recent Development
Continued….
