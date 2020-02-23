Global Smart pills Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global smart pills market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, rising cancer screening awareness programs and technological advancements and R&D investment in smart pills market.

The key market players for global smart pills market are listed below;

Medtronic

Otsuka Holdings Company Limited

Olympus Corporation

CapsoVision Inc.

Check-Cap

IntroMedic

JINSHAN Science & Technology

Lucid Group Limited

The market is further segmented into;

Application

Disease Indication

Type

End User

The global smart pills market is segmented on the basis of application into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery and patient monitoring of cancer. In 2018, capsule endoscopy segment is expected to dominate the smart pills market with 57.4% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global smart pills market is segmented on the basis of disease indication into occult GI bleeding, crohn?s disease, small bowel tumors, celiac disease, inherited polyposis syndromes, mental disorders. In 2018, occult GI bleeding segment is expected to dominate the market.

The global smart pills market is segmented on the basis of type into multiparameter monitoring and single parameter monitoring. In 2018, multiparameter monitoring segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period.

The global smart pills market is segmented on the basis of end user into hospital, diagnostic centers and others. In 2018, hospital segment is expected to dominate the market

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart pills for 2018-2025.

