Global Smart Parking Technology Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Consumption, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2023

Smart parking technology combines advanced software and automation to combat both issues. And there are already some impressive examples of how it can be put to use. Vehicles can be shuffled and stored using automatic dollies which allow them to be stacked in close quarters and high densities. This tech has even allowed the creation of vending machine-style setups where people can buy cars, not just park them.
In 2018, the global Smart Parking Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Parking Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Parking Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd.
Amano Corp.
Amco SA
Cisco Systems Inc.
Continental AG
Cubic Corp.
Delphi Automotive PLC
Deteq Solutions
Inrix
Kapsch Trafficcom AG
Libelium
Mindteck
Nedap Identification Systems
Parkhelp
Robert Bosch Gmbh
Siemens AG
Skidata Group
Smart Parking Ltd.
Swarco AG
Tkh Group NV
Urbiotica
Valeo SA
Worldsensing
Xerox Corp.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cameras
Parking Sensors
Park Assist
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Commercial
Passenger Cars
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Parking Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Parking Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Parking Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
