Global Smart Parking Technology Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Consumption, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2023

Smart parking technology combines advanced software and automation to combat both issues. And there are already some impressive examples of how it can be put to use. Vehicles can be shuffled and stored using automatic dollies which allow them to be stacked in close quarters and high densities. This tech has even allowed the creation of vending machine-style setups where people can buy cars, not just park them.

In 2018, the global Smart Parking Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Parking Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Parking Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd.

Amano Corp.

Amco SA

Cisco Systems Inc.

Continental AG

Cubic Corp.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Deteq Solutions

Inrix

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Libelium

Mindteck

Nedap Identification Systems

Parkhelp

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Siemens AG

Skidata Group

Smart Parking Ltd.

Swarco AG

Tkh Group NV

Urbiotica

Valeo SA

Worldsensing

Xerox Corp.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cameras

Parking Sensors

Park Assist

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Commercial

Passenger Cars

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

