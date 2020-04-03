Global Smart LED Lighting Market: Industry Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Smart lighting is a technology designed for energy efficiency. This may include high efficiency fixtures and automated controls that adjust based on conditions such as occupancy or daylight availability. Rising awareness regarding the technologies such as wireless optical networking data transmission, light fidelity, and Internet of Things (IoT) is expected positively impact the market.
In 2018, the global Smart LED Lighting market size was xy million US$ and it is expected to reach xy million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xy% during 2019-2025.
The report also ensures an objective analysis of the market by enabling a comprehensive view of the Smart LED Lighting market and its associated components and by engaging a set of standards. Factors like government expenditure, supply chains, economic growth, and distribution channels are scrutinized in order to relay precise information. Using bottom-up and top-down approaches, market-size validation, and estimation has been performed to gather data from the supply side.
Major Key Players
Cree Inc.
Eaton Corporation
Koninklijke Philips NV
ABB Limited
Wipro Limited
SSK Group
TVILIGHT B.V.
Digital Lumens, Inc.
Acuity Brands Inc.
Bridgelux, Inc.
OSRAM Licht AG
Global Smart LED Lighting Market Segmentation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wired
Wireless
Market segment by Application, split into
Hybrid
Dali
WiFi
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart LED Lighting Market are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
