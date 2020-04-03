Global Smart LED Lighting Market: Industry Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Smart lighting is a technology designed for energy efficiency. This may include high efficiency fixtures and automated controls that adjust based on conditions such as occupancy or daylight availability. Rising awareness regarding the technologies such as wireless optical networking data transmission, light fidelity, and Internet of Things (IoT) is expected positively impact the market.

In 2018, the global Smart LED Lighting market size was xy million US$ and it is expected to reach xy million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xy% during 2019-2025.

The report also ensures an objective analysis of the market by enabling a comprehensive view of the Smart LED Lighting market and its associated components and by engaging a set of standards. Factors like government expenditure, supply chains, economic growth, and distribution channels are scrutinized in order to relay precise information. Using bottom-up and top-down approaches, market-size validation, and estimation has been performed to gather data from the supply side.

Major Key Players

Cree Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

ABB Limited

Wipro Limited

SSK Group

TVILIGHT B.V.

Digital Lumens, Inc.

Acuity Brands Inc.

Bridgelux, Inc.

OSRAM Licht AG

Global Smart LED Lighting Market Segmentation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired

Wireless

Market segment by Application, split into

Hybrid

Dali

WiFi

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart LED Lighting Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

