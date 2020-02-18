GLOBAL SMART HOME CAMERAS MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global Smart Home Cameras Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A smart home camera is a stand-alone camera that connects to the Internet and can record and simultaneously stream video through the Internet Protocol (IP) network that can be accessed remotely by using smart gadgets such as smartphones and tablets, and PCs (Desktops) and Laptops. The video can be saved to a memory card (if any) installed in the camera device and other digital devices (PCs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets).

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas accounted for the majority of shares in the market during 2017. The increased focus of the smart home cameras manufacturers will drive the growth of the market in this region. Countries such as the US, Canada, and Brazil are the major contributor to the market and the demand for smart home cameras are expected to increase in the forthcoming years.

The global Smart Home Cameras market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Home Cameras volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Home Cameras market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Table of Contents

1 Smart Home Cameras Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Home Cameras

1.2 Smart Home Cameras Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Home Cameras Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Traditional Camera

1.2.3 Digital Camera

1.3 Smart Home Cameras Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Home Cameras Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Outdoor Application

1.3.3 Indoor Application

1.4 Global Smart Home Cameras Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Smart Home Cameras Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Smart Home Cameras Market Size

1.5.1 Global Smart Home Cameras Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Smart Home Cameras Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Smart Home Cameras Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Home Cameras Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smart Home Cameras Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Smart Home Cameras Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Home Cameras Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Smart Home Cameras Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Home Cameras Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Smart Home Cameras Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

11 Global Smart Home Cameras Market Forecast

11.1 Global Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Smart Home Cameras Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Smart Home Cameras Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Smart Home Cameras Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Smart Home Cameras Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Smart Home Cameras Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Smart Home Cameras Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Smart Home Cameras Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Smart Home Cameras Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Smart Home Cameras Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Smart Home Cameras Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Smart Home Cameras Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

