Global Smart Grid Sensors Market Forecast 2019-2024

A smart grid is an evolved grid system that manages electricity demand in a sustainable, reliable and economic manner, built on advanced infrastructure and tuned to facilitate the integration of all involved.

A smart grid sensor has four parts: a transducer, a microcomputer, a transceiver and a power source. The transducer generates electrical signals based on phenomena such as power-line voltage. The microcomputer processes and stores the sensor output. The transceiver, which can be hard-wired or wireless, receives commands from a central computer and transmits data to that computer. The power for each sensor is derived from the electric utility or from a battery.

Smart grid sensors can achieve real-time transmission of data sampling and processing. It can handle data in its onboard communication module for communication and feedback. These features is smart grid sensors different from ordinary grid sensor

The smart grid sensors industry is a new industry. Test and process data in real time is an important part of smart grid, which is particularly evident, in the construction of the smart grid. With the development of smart grid, smart grid sensors demand is also growing, explosive growth in the market clearly. Smart grid sensors can achieve real-time transmission of data sampling and processing. It can handle data in its onboard communication module for communication and feedback. These features is smart grid sensors different from ordinary grid sensor

The raw materials of smart grid sensors are very common. Due to the high added value of smart grid sensors, raw-material prices had little effect on prices.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Grid Sensors market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Grid Sensors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Grid Sensors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Smart Grid Sensors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024

Cellular Sensors

Wi-Fi Sensors

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024

Infrastructure

Demand Response

Data Collection and Control

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Tollgrade

Coope(Eaton)

Sentient

QinetiQ

ABB

GE

Arteche

Landis+Gyr

3M

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Grid Sensors consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Grid Sensors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Grid Sensors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Grid Sensors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Grid Sensors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

