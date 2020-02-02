Global Smart Grid Sensors Market 2019 : In-Depth Analysis & Recent Developments | Arteche, QinetiQ, Sentient

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Smart Grid Sensors Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

A smart grid is an evolved grid system that manages electricity demand in a sustainable, reliable and economic manner, built on advanced infrastructure and tuned to facilitate the integration of all involved.

A smart grid sensor has four parts: a transducer, a microcomputer, a transceiver and a power source. The transducer generates electrical signals based on phenomena such as power-line voltage. The microcomputer processes and stores the sensor output. The transceiver, which can be hard-wired or wireless, receives commands from a central computer and transmits data to that computer. The power for each sensor is derived from the electric utility or from a battery.

Smart grid sensors can achieve real-time transmission of data sampling and processing. It can handle data in its onboard communication module for communication and feedback. These features is smart grid sensors different from ordinary grid sensor.

The smart grid sensors industry is a new industry. Test and process data in real time is an important part of smart grid, which is particularly evident, in the construction of the smart grid. With the development of smart grid, smart grid sensors demand is also growing, explosive growth in the market clearly. Smart grid sensors can achieve real-time transmission of data sampling and processing. It can handle data in its onboard communication module for communication and feedback. These features is smart grid sensors different from ordinary grid sensor.

The raw materials of smart grid sensors are very common. Due to the high added value of smart grid sensors, raw-material prices had little effect on prices.

The global Smart Grid Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Grid Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Grid Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tollgrade

Coope(Eaton)

Sentient

QinetiQ

ABB

GE

Arteche

Landis+Gyr

3M

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cellular Sensors

Wi-Fi Sensors

Segment by Application

Infrastructure

Demand Response

Data Collection and Control

