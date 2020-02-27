Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2016 to 2022

Smart fabrics are fabrics that allow digital components such as small computers and electronics to be embedded in them. The development and discovery of advanced polymers coupled with miniaturization of electronic components are driving the market ahead. The miniaturization of electronic components combined with the discovery and development of advanced polymers is driving the market ahead. Breathability, waterproofing, heat and light sensibility are some features helping athletes to monitor and track their performance in real time. Parameters like heart rate, temperature, movement, respiration and muscle activity are captured for athletes in real time resulting in considerable improvement in their performance.
Market Dynamics
Sports and fitness monitor is one of the fastest growing market of smart fabrics. The design and development of elastomeric materials, thermoplastics and foams have lead to the development of fabrics with enhanced functionalities. This trend of rapid innovation and growth is expected to continue with the increased spending in R&D by major fabric manufacturers. Future looks bright for use of Smart Fabrics in the sports and fitness Market.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented based on usage into garments, fitness trackers, and smart watches. Many new segments are expected to emerge in the future.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America is a leader in global smart fabrics market because of rapidly growing electronics market and the booming IT sector. Asia Pacific is the next important player in the global smart fabrics market
mainly because of flourishing construction and healthcare industry. In Asia Pacific, India and China are the major contributors to the growth of global smart fabrics market. In Europe, automobiles segment is driving the growth of smart fabrics market.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include Textronics, Marktek Inc., Interactive wear, Intelligent Clothing, Toray Industries, eonyx Corporation, Ohmatex ApS, Future-Shape, Koninklijke Ten Cate nv, Performance Fibers, Schoeller Textil AG, Novanex, Smartex s.r.l.
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
