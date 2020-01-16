Global Smart Electric Meter Market Report, Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis 2018 and Forecast to 2024

Smart Electric Meter market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Smart Electric Meter Market.

Smart Electric Meter market size will grow from USD 9.73 Billion in 2017 to USD 17.36 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 10.12%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

This growth can be attributed to the rising investments in smart grid projects and increasing upgradation of transmission & distribution infrastructure, triggered by the rising demand for energy.The report segments the smart electric meter market on the basis of phase into single and three phase. The three-phase smart electric meter segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising industrial and commercial activities, surge in investments in transmission & distribution infrastructure, and integration of renewable sources of energy in the existing power grid. However, the demand for single-phase smart electric meters is also set to increase as these are installed in the residential end-user segment, and are installed in greater volume when compared to three phase meters.

Companies which are Transforming Smart Electric Meter Market are:-

Aclara Technologies LLC. , Atmel Corporation , Genus Power Infrastructure Ltd. , Holley Metering , Honeywell International Inc. , Itron , Jiangsu Linyang Electronics Co., Ltd. , Networked Energy Services (NES) Corporation , Schneider Electric , Siemens AG , Toshiba Corporation , Wasion Group

By Phase

By End-User

By Communication Technology

By

Regions Covered in Smart Electric Meter Market are:-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

