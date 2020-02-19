Global Smart Classroom Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2025

Introduction

Global Smart Classroom Market to reach USD 109.9 billion by 2025.

Global Smart Classroom Market valued approximately USD 50.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.1 % over the forecast period 2019-2025. The major driving factor of smart classroom are growing demand across end-user industries, increasing application of smart devices and increasing thrust on developing novel methods. The major restraining factors of smart classroom market is lack of awareness among the end-users. The global education technology and smart classroom market is majorly driven by increasing number of mobile learning applications and growing inclination towards digital learning, which in turn is fueling growth of the education technology and smart classroom market across the globe. Smart Classrooms are technology enhanced classrooms that foster opportunities for teaching and learning by integrating learning technology, such as computers, specialized software, audience response technology, assistive listening devices, networking, and audio/visual capabilities. The major opportunity in the smart classroom increasing internet penetration across developing regions. There are various benefits of smart classroom to the teachers as well as the students such as digital tools help students to understand the topic better, the use of digital tools of instruction bring in an interactive environment to learning, smart classes are a perfect solution to the environmental hazards that are posed by the conventional methodology of education, smart classes employ electronic tools which are easy to use and maintain and fillip to academic performance.

The regional analysis of Global Smart Classroom Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominant region in the global smart classroom market. Lack of awareness in educational sector especially in developing regions such as Asia-pacific, Latin America and Africa regarding advantages of education technology and smart classroom is hindering the growth of education technology and smart classroom market across the globe.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

 Higher Education

 K-12

By Product:

 Learning Products

 Hardware

 Software

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2019 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Syniverse Technologies LLC, Smart Technologies, Educomp, Everonn, HCL Learning, Microsoft, Pearson, Samsung, Dalian Neusoft and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Smart Classroom Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Smart Classroom, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Smart Classroom, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Smart Classroom, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Smart Classroom Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Smart Classroom Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Smart Classroom Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Continue….

