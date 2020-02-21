Global Smart Card in Government Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

Global Smart Card in Government Market Research Report 2019

Smart cards are pocket-sized cards that are embedded with integrated circuits. Smart cards can be used in many sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); transportation; government; and healthcare for identification and authentication. They provide individuals with authorized access to secured premises of an organization to ensure data security and confidentiality. Smart cards are used for various applications such as payments and transit ticketing.

APAC is the largest market for smart cards in the government sector and accounted for around 45% of the overall market share during 2017. Some of the major APAC countries contributing to the market growth are Australia, China, Japan, and India as they face a high risk of fraudulent activities. Factors such as the high adoption of contactless smart cards for near-field communication (NFC) payments will drive the demand for smart cards in the region.

The global Smart Card in Government market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Card in Government volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Card in Government market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

Oberthur Technologies

Morpho (Safran)

VALID

Eastcompeace

Wuhan Tianyu

Datang

Kona I

CPI Card Group

Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd

Hengbao

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Contact Smart Card

Contactless Smart Card

Segment by Application

Identification and Authentication

Entrance and Exit

Other

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Smart Card in Government Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Card in Government

1.2 Smart Card in Government Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Card in Government Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Contact Smart Card

1.2.3 Contactless Smart Card

1.3 Smart Card in Government Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Card in Government Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Identification and Authentication

1.3.3 Entrance and Exit

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Smart Card in Government Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Smart Card in Government Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Smart Card in Government Market Size

1.5.1 Global Smart Card in Government Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Smart Card in Government Production (2014-2025)

4 Global Smart Card in Government Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Card in Government Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Smart Card in Government Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Smart Card in Government Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Smart Card in Government Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Smart Card in Government Consumption (2014-2019)

11 Global Smart Card in Government Market Forecast

11.1 Global Smart Card in Government Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Smart Card in Government Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Smart Card in Government Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Smart Card in Government Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Smart Card in Government Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Smart Card in Government Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Smart Card in Government Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Smart Card in Government Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Smart Card in Government Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Smart Card in Government Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Smart Card in Government Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Smart Card in Government Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Smart Card in Government Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Smart Card in Government Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Smart Card in Government Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Smart Card in Government Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

