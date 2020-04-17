Global Small Engine Carburetor Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Small Engine Carburetor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Small Engine Carburetor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Carburetor is the device inside an internal combustion engine that provides the area for air and gasoline to mix them together so that the engine runs properly.

The consumption volume of carburetor is related to downstream industries and global economy. Due to stricter exhaust emissions regulations, government policy and the emergency of new technology, like electronic fuel injection systems (FI Systems), the carburetor industry is a sunset industry for lawn & garden equipment.

Although the concerns related to higher price and actual power are genuine, there is a conscientious incentive that is fuelling uptake among end-users. According to the EPA, gas mowers account for nearly 5% of the total U.S. air pollution. The environmental pollution is not only on account of air pollutants – the EPA study also finds that over 17 million gallons of gasoline are spilled each year while refueling lawn equipment. The lawnmower emissions continued to be unregulated till 1995, however, today; there is a greater realization about the importance of cutting down these emissions. Electric lawn & garden equipment have emerged as a pragmatic solution, and it is highly likely that concerns about reducing the impact on the environment will fuel uptake during the assessment period.

The electric lawn & garden industry is moving towards a phase of electrification, with a range of handheld products being replaced by power and electrical variants. The proliferation of electric and power variants is likely to positively influence demand during the assessment period.

The Small Engine Carburetor market was valued at 472.6 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 402.5 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of -2.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Small Engine Carburetor.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Small Engine Carburetor, presents the global Small Engine Carburetor market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Small Engine Carburetor capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Small Engine Carburetor by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Walbro

Zama

Zhejiang Ruixing

Keihin Group

China BigDint

Fujian Hualong Carburetor

Shanghai Guder Industrial (Huayang)

Yinlong

Mikuni

TK

Market Segment by Product Type

Float-Feed Carburetor

Diaphragm Carburetor

Market Segment by Application

Lawn Mowers

Chainsaws

Leaf Blowers

Lawn Trimmers

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Small Engine Carburetor status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Small Engine Carburetor manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Small Engine Carburetor are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

