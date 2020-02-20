Global Slot Machines Market Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer Forecast till 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Slot Machines Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 124 pages with table and figures in it.

Slot machines are casino gambling machines with three or more reels which spin when a button is pushed. Slot machines are also known as one-armed bandits because they were originally operated by one lever on the side of the machine as opposed to a button on the front panel, and because of their ability to leave the player in debt and impoverished

First, for industry structure analysis, the Slot Machine industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 70% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest market slot machines.

Second, North America occupied 41.56% of the consumption market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and Japan, which respectively have around 19.52% and 9.21% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of consumption.

Third, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Slot Machine producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The worldwide market for Slot Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 4450 million US$ in 2024, from 3230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Slot Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Scientific Games

IGT

Aristocrat Leisure

Novomatic

Konami Gaming

Ainsworth Game Technology

Multimedia Games

Universal Entertainment

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Reel Slot Machine

Video Slot Machine

Multi-denomination Slot Machine

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

New/ expansion

Replacement

