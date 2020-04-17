In this report, the Global SLIC Modules Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global SLIC Modules Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Subscriber Line Interface Circuit (SLIC) modules are used for analogue telephone line interface applications,connecting to a standard analogue telephone handset. They enable signals to be transmitted and received, power to be fed to the line and monitoring of the line condition. The modules are used in applications such as Alarm Systems, Elevator telephones, ISDN Terminal Adaptors, Internet Telephony (VoIP), Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Wireless Local Loop (WLL), Fixed Cellular Terminals (FCT) and Small Office Home Office (SOHO).

The following manufacturers are covered:

Silvertel

NXP

TI

MITS Component & System Corp

Jimi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-Voltage Type

Dual-Voltage Type

Segment by Application

Commercial Field

Industrial Field

