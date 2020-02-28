Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Growth & Future Forecast Analyzes During 2016-2022

The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market was valued at US$ 3130 Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 5998 Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Sleep apnea is a serious, potentially life-threatening condition. It is a breathing disorder characterized by repeated collapse of the upper airway during sleep, with a consequent interruption in breathing. There are two discrete types of sleep apnea: central and obstructive. Central sleep apnea, characterized by a lack of airflow in the absence of ventilatory effort, is rare. Obstructive sleep apnea is much more common and is characterized by closure of the upper airway, resulting in the cessation of airflow despite persistent ventilatory effort. Oral appliances are devices that can be used to treat mild or moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea, as well as snoring. These oral appliances hold your tongue in place so that your airway stays open while you sleep. They look like the mouth guards used by athletes to protect their teeth. Oral appliances are placed into your mouth at night before you go to bed. The appliance is worn for the entire time you are sleeping.

Market Dynamics

The rapidly growing incidences of sleep apnea related to the occurrence of diabetes, heart diseases, respiratory ailments and changing lifestyle are the prime drivers for the sleep apnea devices market. Moreover, increasing awareness among the patient population in developing countries along with favorable government initiatives and technical advancements has led to the increased importance of this market.

The high cost of the devices, intense competition, side effects of using the devices and alternative treatment options put constraints on the market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in by type of products (therapeutic devices and diagnostic devices), by end users (home care settings and sleep laboratories and hospitals) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World).

Geographic Analysis

North America and Europe lead the sleep apnea devices market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Philips Respironics, CareFusion, Cadwell, Braebon, Compumedics and GE Healthcare.

