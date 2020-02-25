Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is accounted to reach USD 14,119.5 million by 2024 from USD 7,800.0 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major factors driving the market for sleep apnea devices market are increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, rising geriatric population, and changing lifestyle, rising acceptance of home healthcare, increasing awareness of health, rising prevalence of sleep disorder, improving diagnosis rates, introduction to new technologies which improves patient comfort, increasing healthcare spending, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income.

The key market players for Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market are listed below;

CareFusion Corporation,

Curative Medical Inc.,

ResMed, Fisher

Paykel Healthcare Limited.,

SomnoMed,

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.,

Compumedics Limited,

NatusMedical Inc.,

DeVilbiss Healthcare,

Global Medical Holdings,

Itamar Medical Ltd.,

Weinmann Medical Technology,

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.,

SOMNOmedics GmbH,

Deymed Diagnostic,

NovaSom,

Medtronic.

The market is further segmented into;

Therapy

Product

Application

Product Type

Geography

The global sleep apnea device market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

On the basis of type, sleep apnea device market is categorized into; diagnostic devices and therapeutic devices.

In 2017, diagnostic devices segment is expected to dominate the market with 60.3% market share.

On the basis of product type, the diagnostic sleep apnea device market is segmented into polysomnography devices, respiratory polygraphs, pulse oximeters and actigraph systems. Polysomnograph segment is expected to dominate the market in future along with the highest growing CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the therapeutic sleep apnea devices are segmented into positive airway pressure devices (PAP), continuous positive airway pressure devices (CPAP), automatically adjusting positive airway pressure devices (APAP), masks, adaptive servo ventilation, airway clearance system, oxygen concentrators, oral appliances and accessories.

Based on geography, the Global Sleep Apnea Devices market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Sleep Apnea Devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Continue…

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12754

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]