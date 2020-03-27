Global Slack Wax Forecast & Opportunities 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-slack-wax-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019



Slack wax is a mixture of oil and wax, obtained from lubricating oil. Slack wax is the crude wax produced by chilling and solvent filter-pressing wax distillate. It serves as feedstock and that is further refined and blended to create value-added petroleum wax products.

Slack wax is used in emulsions, construction board, matches, candles, rust protective products and moisture vapor barriers, polishes, inks, carbon paper and externally can be applied as good dust suppressants or controlled-release agents for various chemical and fertilizers.

Slack wax is a concentrated industry with leading petrochemical companies take the major share. In global market, Exxon Mobil, Shell, CNPC, Iranol Oil, Pertamina and the global leading players. Europe, Southeast Asia, Iran and China are the major production bases of slack wax. The slack wax produced in Russia is also considerable, while most of its products are exported to Eastern European countries for paraffin refining. In addition, Indonesia and Middle East are expanding their business to supply slack wax for global market.

The global Slack Wax market is valued at 640 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 930 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Slack Wax volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Slack Wax market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shell

Exxon Mobil

BP

IRPC

Pertamina

H&R Gruppe

American Refining Group

Iranol Oil

Thai Oil

CNPC

Sinopec

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Slack Wax LMO

Slack Wax MMO

Slack Wax SPO

Segment by Application

Candle

Particle Board & MDF

Polishing

Sealing

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-slack-wax-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com