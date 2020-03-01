Global Skincare Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Skincare Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Skin care products are used extensively by the population for maintaining and improving the appearance of face and other body parts.

The face skincare product segment accounted for the largest share of the skincare products market during 2017. These products include skin-brightening creams, anti-aging creams, face moisturizers, toners, cleansers, face masks, face scrubs, and sun protection creams. Additionally, the demand for natural and organic skincare products is high owing to an increased number of health-conscious customers across the globe.

Global Skincare Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

During 2017, the offline segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This segment includes retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs. The offline distribution channel also consists of drugstores, salons and spas, department stores, and medical care institutes.

The global Skincare market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Skincare volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Skincare market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

L’Oreal

P&G

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf

Amway

BABOR

Clarins

LVMH

Coty

Kao

Revlon

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Chanel

New Avon

Amore Pacific Group

LG Group

Kanabo

Oriflame Cosmetics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Face Skincare Products

Body Care Products

Segment by Application

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

