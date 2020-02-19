Global Skin Grafting Market Expected to Reach US$6.825 billion by 2023 – Latest Trends and Technological Advancement

The Global Skin Grafting Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 12.29% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$6.825 billion by 2023, increasing from US$3.824 billion in 2018. The increasing numbers of burn injuries, skin infections, and ulcer pressure are leading to prolonged hospitalization and medical condition requiring immediate attention. The development of skin grafting techniques and technological advances in dermatomes are some of the factor boosting the global skin grafting market.

Geographically, North America is projected to continue to lead the global skin grafting market due to the high adoption rate of new technology and greater purchasing power relative to other regions. However, according to WHO, a majority of the burn cases are found in South East Asia region and thus this represents the untapped potential of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Skin Grafting Market is competitive owing to them to the presence of well-diversified international, regional and local players. However, some big international players dominate the market share owing to their brand image and market reach. The high market growth and favorable government policies are further attracting more players in the market while enhancing the competitive rivalry. The competitive landscape details strategies, products, and investments being done by key players in different technologies and companies to boost their market presence.

Some of the major players discussed in the report are Organogenesis, Inc., Exsurco Medical, Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Tissue Regenix, Avita Medical among others.

Segmentation

The Global Skin Grafting Market has been segmented by graft type, graft thickness, application, equipment, end users, and geography.

By Graft Type

Autologous

Allogenic

Xenogenic

Prosthetic

By Graft Thickness

Slip Thickness

Full Thickness

Composite Graft

By Application

Extensive Wounds

Burns

Extensive skin loss due to infection

Skin Cancers

Others

By Equipment

Dermatome

General Surgical Instruments

Consumables

Others

By End Users

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research

Others

By Geography

Americas

North America

South America

Europe Middle East and Africa

Europe

MEA

Asia Pacific

Table of Content

Introduction Research Methodology Key Findings Of The Study Market Dynamics Global Skin Grafting Market Forecast By Type (US$ billion) Global Skin Grafting Market Forecast By Thickness (US$ billion) Global Skin Grafting Market Forecast By Application (US$ billion) Global Skin Grafting Market Forecast By Equipment (US$ billion) Global Skin Grafting Market Forecast By End User (US$ billion) Global Skin Grafting Market Forecast By Geography (US$ billion) Competitive intelligence Company profiles

