Global Skin Graft Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global skin graft market is expected to reach USD 1,192.36 million by 2025 from USD 683.72 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing number of burns injuries, pressure ulcers and skin infections, developments in skin grafting techniques, technological advances in dermatomes are boosting the growth of the global skin graft market. On the other hand, side-effects of skin grafting may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for global skin graft market are listed below;

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Organogenesis, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nouvag AG

DE Soutter Medical Limited

Surtex Instruments Limited

Exsurco Medical, Inc.

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Graft Thickness

Application

Equipment Type

End-User

The global skin graft market is segmented based on type into autologous, allogeneic, xenogeneic, prosthetic and isogeneic. In 2018, autologous is expected to dominate the global skin graft market with 43.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 536.94 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The global skin graft market is segmented based on graft thickness into split-thickness, full-thickness, and composite graft. In 2018, split-thickness is expected to dominate the global skin graft market with 51.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 623.62 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global skin graft market is segmented based on application into burns, extensive wound, skin cancer, and extensive skin loss due to infection. In 2018, burns is expected to dominate the global skin graft market with 50.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 614.57 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global skin graft market is segmented based on equipment type into dermatome, general surgical instruments, consumables, and others. In 2018, dermatome is expected to dominate the global skin graft market with 46.5% market share and is expected to reach USD 572.62 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Dermatome is further sub-segmented into electrical dermatomes, air-powdered dermatomes, knife dermatomes, and drum dermatomes. In 2018, electrical dermatomes is expected to dominate the global skin graft market with 51.7% market share and is expected to reach USD 303.53 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Knife dermatome is further sub-segmented into Watson Knife, Cobbett Knife, and Blair/Brown Knife. In 2018, Watson Knife is expected to dominate the global skin graft market with 57.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 55.81 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Drum dermatome is further sub-segmented into Padgett Dermatomes, and Reese Dermatomes.

In 2018, Padgett Dermatomes is expected to dominate the global skin graft market with 63.5% market share and is expected to reach USD 37.41 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, Reese Dermatomes is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period, to reach USD 22.33 million by 2025 from USD 12.74 million in 2017 in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global skin graft market is segmented on the basis of end user into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and dermatology clinics. In 2018, ambulatory surgical centers is expected to dominate the global skin graft market with 56.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 687.34 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global skin graft for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

