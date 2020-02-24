Global Skin Cooling Systems Market Expected to Deliver High-End Opportunities during the Forecast Period 2018 2028

FACTMR has been actively involved in offering comprehensive research data concerning various topics which are associated to industrial reference and investor utility. This particular research report titled “Global Skin Cooling Systems Market Prime Economies Expected to Deliver Major Growth until 2028” has been added to the wide online database of FACTMR which discusses the present as well as future market scenario. Readers can access knowledge related to market volume, regional expanse as well as competitive landscape prevailing in the Global Skin Cooling Systems Market. In order to study development patterns, this smart assessment also focuses on market dynamics, which talks about drivers, restraints and opportunities estimated to influence the concerned market during the period until 2028

Skin cooling systems are devices primarily used to relieve pain caused due to laser treatments or cosmetic surgeries. Laser surgery is used for plethora of medical treatments ranging from plastic surgery, dentistry treatments, reconstructive and rejuvenation surgery, dermatology, otorhinolaryngology, podiatry, anti-aging therapies, lipolysis, pre-cancerous skin conditions, treatment of varicose veins, hair and tattoo removal, Telangiectasia treatment, removing skin lesions, etc. Laser treatment causes pain, swelling, inflammation, disturbed pigmentation and erythema.

Skin cooling systems work by chilling the skin layer, thereby minimizing the pain at the injury or pain point. This application in which the skin is exposed to cold air or liquid that constricts the blood flow to the target site, decreases pain and inflammation and helps recover faster. Skin cooling systems apply cold treatment to the areas of trauma and decrease the demand for oxygen and reduce muscle spasms. Traditional methods of cooling treatment such as ice packs, cooling creams, painkillers, etc. are being replaced by the skin cooling systems, as they are drug and chemical free, safe and increase the efficacy of laser therapy. There are two types of skin cooling systems used with laser surgeries, namely contact and non-contact. Contact skin cooling systems include ice packs, dynamic cooling systems (cryogen spray/cryotherapy) and non-contact skin cooling system, which introduces cool air directly on the site where the laser beam interaction occurs. The skin cooling system can be used pre-treatment, parallel treatment or post-treatment of laser therapy. The burst of cool air on the skin layer numbs the epidermis allowing professionals to use higher levels of laser for treatment and yet making the patient pain free and comfortable

Another type of skin cooling system is cooling vest which is an apparel worn to maintain the body temperature. Heat stress is a major issue in medical science as it contributes to possibilities to impaired judgment, confusion, seizures and even to strokes. Cooling vests absorb heat and lower the body temperature. Moreover, cooling vests have also been a great influence on the market and are certain to be the potential product in the skin cooling systems. Cooling vests also help the patients of multiple sclerosis to maintain their body temperature and remain calm. Skin cooling systems in the form of cooling vests also aid athletes in body heat catastrophes. These cooling vests have also been used for firefighters and army officers. Contagious disease care experts are also using skin cooling systems to enhance performance and work duration and reduce heat stress, dehydration and rest.

Skin Cooling Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Skin cooling systems are highly recommended in laser and dermatology clinics because of the vital part in patient comfort and ease after treatment. Confidence in laser treatments after accidents and traumas is attributed to high adoption of laser treatments and in turn demands adjuvants such as skin cooling. Skin cooling systems are thus exponentially being utilized in health and skin spas. Economic growth of the country, stability, and demand from the aesthetic industry are some other factors driving the demand for skin cooling systems due to penetration of cosmetic surgeries and anti-aging treatments. Adoption of the skin cooling systems by these clinics result in higher demand for the cooling systems over the period. However, skin cooling systems are expensive which restricts the widespread adoption of skin cooling systems across the globe. Moreover these skin cooling systems must be handled by medical experts only and lack of trained professionals to handle skin cooling systems also limits their use in specialized clinics and hospitals. Technological advances in skin cooling systems would bring the revolution and provide cheaper, compact and easy-to-use skin cooling systems. For instance, transition from trolley mounted to table top skin cooling systems is a step towards this revolution.

Skin Cooling System Market: Overview

The skin cooling system market is expected to register high growth over the forecast period primarily due to the increase in aesthetic surgeries and growing dependency on laser surgeries for disorders or accidents. Skin cooling systems are greatly recommended in clinics and hospitals. Non-contact skin cooling systems are in more demand than contact skin cooling system, primarily because non-contact skin cooling systems are chemical free, extremely fast and safe to use. It is estimated that the demand for non-contact skin cooling systems will exponentially rise and will hold a prominent market in the upcoming years.

Skin Cooling Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global custom nucleic acid market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for custom skin cooling systems owing to presence of high number of dermatology and laser treatment clinics. Also, highly established healthcare infrastructure would contribute to adoption of such costly devices by hospitals and clinics in the U.S. The climatic conditions in the southern part of America demand for skin cooling systems in the form of cooling vests. Europe is expected to contribute second large share in the global skin cooling system market throughout the forecast period, because of adaptation of advance technology and economic growth. The skin cooling system market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to expand at a high CAGR due to presence of a large number of regional and local manufacturers in China and South Korea.

