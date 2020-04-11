Global Situational Awareness Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Situational Awareness market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Situational Awareness market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Situational Awareness is defined as: “Within a volume of time and space, the perception of an enterprise’s security posture and its threat environment; the comprehension/meaning of both taken together (risk); and the projection of their status into the near future.” [CNSSI 4009].
In 2018, the global Situational Awareness market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Situational Awareness status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Situational Awareness development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GE Grid Solutions
Honeywell
Lockheed Martin
Denso
BAE Systems
Rockwell Collins
L3 Technologies
D3 Security Management Systems
Microsoft
Harris Corp.
Xilinx
ICONICS
CNL Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Command and Control System
Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)
Fire and Flood Alarm System
Radar
Sonar
Other Types
Market segment by Application, split into
Military & Defense
Healthcare
Automotive & Aviation
Marine Security
Construction
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Situational Awareness status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Situational Awareness development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Situational Awareness are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
