Global Sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Research Report 2017

In this report, the Global Sintered NdFeB Magnet market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sintered NdFeB Magnet market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Sintered NdFeB Magnet in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Sintered NdFeB Magnet market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG
MMC
Stanford Magnets
Hitachi-metals
Yunsheng
Shougang
Zhenghai
Zhongbei
Sanhuan
Hengdian Dong Megnet
Ningbo Jinji
Taiyuan Gangyu
Baotou gangtie
Earth Panda
Beijing Magnet
Thinova
Antai
Tianhe
Innuovo
Xiamen Tungsten
Guangsheng
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Low coercivity N
Medium coercivity M
High coercivity H
Ultra-high coercivity SH
UH ultra-high coercivity
High coercivity
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Sintered NdFeB Magnet for each application, including
Electronics
Electric Machinery
Medical Instruments
Machinery Industry
Energy Industry
