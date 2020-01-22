Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market 2017 -Develop Market-Entry and Market Expansion Strategies 2025

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market: Overview

This report on single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, providing services of single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes products such as pH sensor, valve, bench top control system, spectroscopy, optochemical DO, temperature, pressure as well as new entrants planning to enter this market.

This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market with respect to the leading market segments based on major applications segment, products segment, and geographies.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market.

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market: Segmentation

Based on the product type, the single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market has been segmented into: pH Sensor, valve, bench top control system, spectroscopy, optochemical DO, temperature, pressure, and others. Each of the market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the market related factors such as increasing demand of single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes worldwide, and technological advancement. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ million for each segment has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides with market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market.

Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market: Competitive Analysis

The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market. The report also profiles key players operating in the single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market which are Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hamilton Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Broadley-James Corporation, GE Healthcare, PendoTECH, LLC, Polestar Technologies, Inc., PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH, and Parker Hannifin Corporation.

The global single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market is segmented as follows:

Global Single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes Market, Product Type

pH Sensor

Electrochemical

Optical

Solid-state

Valve

Pneumatic Pinch Valve

Electrically Actuated Pinch Valves

Others

Bench Top Control System

DCS – Decentralized Control System

PLC – Programmable Logic Controllers

Others

Spectroscopy

Raman Spectroscopy

NIR

Scattering Spectroscopy

Optochemical DO

Temperature

Pressure

Others

Global Single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes Market, by Application Type

Biotechnology Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Academic Research

Others

Global Single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

GCC Countries

