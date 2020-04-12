In this report, the Global Single Core Cables Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Single Core Cables Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Single core cables consist of a core made from a single conductor with a high temperature rating, coated in a durable and flame resistant PVC sheath.

The single core cables market is expected to witness a high growth owing to its wide used in telecommunication, automotive, power and construction sectors.

The global Single Core Cables market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Single Core Cables volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Single Core Cables market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tekima

Concab Kabel

Leoni

Finolex Cables

International Wire

Judd Wire

Furukawa Electric

Sumitomo Electric

General Cable

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Metal Wire

Aluminum

Copper

by Insulated Material

PVC

XLPE

Segment by Application

Telecommunication

Power

Automotive

Construction

