Global Simethicone Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Simethicone is a mixture of polydimethylsiloxane and hydrated silica gel. It is an orally administered anti-foaming agent used to reduce bloating, discomfort or pain caused by excessive gas-mainly swallowed air, with small amounts of hydrogen and methane-in the stomach or intestines.

Simethicone is produced by polydimethylsiloxane and silicon dioxide at proper temperature and pressure. So, production process of simethicone is relatively simple.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Simethicone market is valued at 28 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 31 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Simethicone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Simethicone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wacker

Dow Corning

KCC Basildon

NuSil

Shin-Etsu

RioCare India

Resil

Biomax

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Simethicone (100%)

Simethicone Emulsion (30%)

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutically active ingredient

Pharmaceutical excipient

Other

