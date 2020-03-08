In this report, the Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Silicone Structural Glazing market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Silicone Structural Glazing breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Silicone Structural Glazing is the use of a silicone sealant for the structural transfer of loads from the glass to its perimeter support system and retention of the glass in the opening. Insulating glass used in structural glazing must be silicone units.

In 2017, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global silicone structural glazing market. As the market for silicone structural glazing in developed countries is maturing, markets in developing countries such as China and India are projected to grow at the highest rates from 2018 to 2023. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR compared to those of other region-level markets, owing to increase in usage of silicone structural glazing in end-use sectors such as commercial, public, and residential buildings. China is projected to be the fastest-growing country-level market in the region for the silicone structural glazing market. The growth of the building and construction industry, coupled with the rising need for green buildings has resulted in the rise in demand for silicone structural glazing in the region.

Global Silicone Structural Glazing market size will increase to 45400 Million US$ by 2025, from 23000 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silicone Structural Glazing.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Silicone Structural Glazing capacity, production, value, price and market share of Silicone Structural Glazing in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nippon Sheet Glass

Asahi Glass

PPG Industries

Arkema

Saint-Gobain

Sika

Dow Chemical

3M Company

YKK

Permasteelisa

Guardian Glass

Central Glass

Sisecam Group

Schott

Xinyi Glass

Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group

Silicone Structural Glazing Breakdown Data by Type

By Type

Four-sided structural

Two-sided structural

Slope

Stepped glass

U-shaped

Total vision systems

Others

By Material

Aluminum structural framing

Glass panel

Silicone sealant

EPDM

Silicone Structural Glazing Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Public

Residential

Silicone Structural Glazing Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Silicone Structural Glazing Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Silicone Structural Glazing capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Silicone Structural Glazing manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silicone Structural Glazing :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



