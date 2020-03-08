In this report, the Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Silicone Structural Glazing market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Silicone Structural Glazing breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Silicone Structural Glazing is the use of a silicone sealant for the structural transfer of loads from the glass to its perimeter support system and retention of the glass in the opening. Insulating glass used in structural glazing must be silicone units.
In 2017, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global silicone structural glazing market. As the market for silicone structural glazing in developed countries is maturing, markets in developing countries such as China and India are projected to grow at the highest rates from 2018 to 2023. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR compared to those of other region-level markets, owing to increase in usage of silicone structural glazing in end-use sectors such as commercial, public, and residential buildings. China is projected to be the fastest-growing country-level market in the region for the silicone structural glazing market. The growth of the building and construction industry, coupled with the rising need for green buildings has resulted in the rise in demand for silicone structural glazing in the region.
Global Silicone Structural Glazing market size will increase to 45400 Million US$ by 2025, from 23000 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silicone Structural Glazing.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Silicone Structural Glazing capacity, production, value, price and market share of Silicone Structural Glazing in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Nippon Sheet Glass
Asahi Glass
PPG Industries
Arkema
Saint-Gobain
Sika
Dow Chemical
3M Company
YKK
Permasteelisa
Guardian Glass
Central Glass
Sisecam Group
Schott
Xinyi Glass
Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group
Silicone Structural Glazing Breakdown Data by Type
By Type
Four-sided structural
Two-sided structural
Slope
Stepped glass
U-shaped
Total vision systems
Others
By Material
Aluminum structural framing
Glass panel
Silicone sealant
EPDM
Silicone Structural Glazing Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial
Public
Residential
Silicone Structural Glazing Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Silicone Structural Glazing Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Silicone Structural Glazing capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Silicone Structural Glazing manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silicone Structural Glazing :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
