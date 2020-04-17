In this report, the Global Silicon Powder Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silicon Powder Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-silicon-powder-market-size-study-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2025



Silica fume, also known as micro silica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with spherical particles less than μm in diameter, the average being about 0.15 μm. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume.

Silica fume is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. The “smoke” leaving the plant is actually silica fume. Today in many countries, due to pressure for environmental protection, no silica fume is allowed to escape to the atmosphere.

The global silica fume production increased from 1322.6 K MT in 2012 to 1797.5 K MT in 2017. China is the largest production of silica fume, which snatched 53.18% share globally in 2017. The follower is Europe, producing 367.9 K MT.

Silica fume is mainly consumed by concrete industry, refractory industry and so on. Among the various applications, concrete industry becomes the largest consumer. In 2017, nearly 77.35% silica fumed entered into the concrete industry.

The global Silicon Powder market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicon Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicon Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ferroglobe

Elkem(Blue Star)

Erdos Metallurgy

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

WINITOOR

All Minmetal International

East Lansing Technology

Wuhan Mewreach

Dow Corning

Finnfjord

Lixinyuan Microsilica

QingHai WuTong

Blue Star

Sichuan Langtian

RW Silicium GmbH

Wacker

CCMA

Fesil

Washington Mills

Jinyi Silicon Materials

Renhe

Elkon Products

Simcoa Operations

OFZ, a.s.

Minasligas

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Densified Silica Fume

Semi Densified Silica Fume

Undensified Silica Fume

Segment by Application

Concrete

Refractory

Others

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

