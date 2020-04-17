In this report, the Global Silicon Powder Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silicon Powder Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Silica fume, also known as micro silica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with spherical particles less than μm in diameter, the average being about 0.15 μm. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume.
Silica fume is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. The “smoke” leaving the plant is actually silica fume. Today in many countries, due to pressure for environmental protection, no silica fume is allowed to escape to the atmosphere.
The global silica fume production increased from 1322.6 K MT in 2012 to 1797.5 K MT in 2017. China is the largest production of silica fume, which snatched 53.18% share globally in 2017. The follower is Europe, producing 367.9 K MT.
Silica fume is mainly consumed by concrete industry, refractory industry and so on. Among the various applications, concrete industry becomes the largest consumer. In 2017, nearly 77.35% silica fumed entered into the concrete industry.
The global Silicon Powder market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Densified Silica Fume
Semi Densified Silica Fume
Undensified Silica Fume
Segment by Application
Concrete
Refractory
Others
