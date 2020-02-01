Global Silicon Photonics Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments By 2022

Report Highlights

The global market for photonic integrated circuits reached $426 million in 2016. This market is expected to increase from $539 million in 2017 to $1.8 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5% for 2017-2022.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for photonic integrated circuit (IC) technology.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimated for 2017 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

In-depth breakdown and analysis of the photonic integrated circuit market by application, by components, and by materials.

Definition of the market by supply chain, value chain, and future outlook and expectations.

Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry.

Report Scope

The market for photonic integrated circuits is segmented into the following categories:

Integration: Monolithic integration, hybrid integration and module integration.

Applications: Optical communications, optical signal processing, sensing and biophotonics.

Components: Modulators, lasers, detectors, multiplexers/demultiplexers, attenuators and optical amplifiers.

Materials: Indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs), lithium niobate (LiNbO3), silicon (Si), silica-on-silicon and others.

Geography: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into France, Italy, Germany, U.K., Russia and the CIS; APAC is segmented into China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and others, and the RoW covers the Middle East and South America.

Industry and competitive analysis.

Patent analysis.

Company profiles

