Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market Worth USD 1945.96 Million by 2024

Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) is a semiconductor fabrication technique developed by IBM that uses pure crystal silicon and silicon oxide for integrated circuits (ICs) and microchips. An SOI microchip processing speed is often 30% faster than today’s complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based chips and power consumption is reduced 80%, which makes them ideal for mobile devices. SOI chips also reduce the soft error rate, which is data corruption caused by cosmic rays and natural radioactive background signals.



Scope of the Report:

SOI, as the name suggests, consists of a top thin layer of silicon and a bottom thick layer of silicon. An insulator material such as silicon dioxide (SiO2) is placed between these two layers. SOI offers high performance, low power consumption, and high speed compared to traditional silicon wafers. All these factors make it an ideal choice for portable applications such as mobile phones, portable digital assistants (PDAs), notebooks, digital cameras, and others. These wafers were developed in the 1960s for defense and military applications, and the commercialization of these wafers took place gradually

The growth of this market is propelled by the growth in the consumer electronics market, low wafer and gate cost, low operating voltage, and miniaturization of semiconductor devices.

Based on diameters, 200 mm SOI wafers held the largest share of the SOI market in 2017. The market for these wafers is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2025. 200 mm wafers are mainly used for manufacturing RFSOI wafers, which are further used in smartphones for manufacturing antenna switches and other important components. Currently, virtually all the RF chips, including 2G, 3G, and 4G, are manufactured by using 200 mm SOI wafers. The improvement will be primarily driven by the growth in sales volumes for 300 mm wafers and by controlling production costs on the small diameter line that is running at full capacity. The loading rate of the 300 mm production lines improved significantly, but still remains globally low.

BESOI, ELTRAN, SoS, SiMOX and smart cut are the technology segment of the market. Smart cut technology accounted for the largest share of the SOI market in 2017. Soitec (France) developed the smart cut technology in collaboration with CEA-Leti (microelectronics research lab). The licensing of Soitec’s Smartcut technology to other companies is anticipated to further increase the SOI wafer supply.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Soitec SA

Shin-Etsu Chemical

SunEdison

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

300 mm SOI

Small Diameters



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile and Smart Industry

Consumer Electronic

Other

