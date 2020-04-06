In this report, the Global Silicon Metal Industry Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silicon Metal Industry Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Silicon Metal is known as a semi-metallic or metalloid, having several of the characteristics of metal. It is the second most abundant element in the Earth’s crust after oxygen, naturally occurring in various forms of silicon dioxide or silicates and very rarely in its pure form in volcanic exhalations.

The downstream industries of silicon metal products are aluminum industry, silicone compounds, photovoltaic solar cells and electronic semiconductors. In the recent years, with the limitations of government policy and sluggish economy, the consumption growth of silicon metal slowing down obviously. However, there still is a huge potential need for the silicone metal and its downstream products. In the foreseeable future, the silicon metal products will show an optimistic upward trend.

The global Silicon Metal market is valued at 6520 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicon Metal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicon Metal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Globe Specialty Metals

Ferroatlantica

Elkem

Simcoa

Dow Corning

Wacker

Rima Group

RW Silicium

UC RUSAL

G.S. Energy

Hoshine Silicon

Yunnan Yongchang Silicon

BlueStar Silicon Material

Wynca

Liaoning Shuangyi Silicon

DaTong Jinneng Silicon Metal

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Content 98.0%-99.0%

Content 99.0%-99.5%

Content >99.5%

Segment by Application

Aluminum Industry

Silicone Compounds

Photovoltaic Solar Cells

Electronic Semiconductors

Other

