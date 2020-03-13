Global Silica Sand Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Silica Sand market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silica Sand market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Silica Sand market status and forecast, categorizes the global Silica Sand market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Silica sand is granular material that contains quartz and minute amounts of coal, clay and other minerals. It is also known as quartz sand and industrial sand, and is largely used in several construction applications. The presence of silica sand on metal materials can be a source of crevice corrosion on those metals. Silica sand is mechanically and chemically purified quartz sand, from which various products are created through hydro classification or thermal treatment.

Silica sand is used for a variety of industrial applications depending on the grain size, refractories, texture and shape of the sample to be used. Applications can range from use as a building product and abrasive, to glass making and even in hydraulic fracturing of oil wells.

SCR-Sibelco, US Silica Holdings, Emerge Energy Services are the market leader and they occupied about 24% of the whole market. The residential portable petrol market is consolidated in nature. Various players are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and capitalizing untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of India and United States, to sustain and gain market penetrartion across the globe. Some key players of this market include Fairmount Santrol, Badger Mining Corporation, Hi-Crush Partners, Saint Gobain, Mitsubishi Corporation, Toyota Tsusho, Pioneer Natural Resources, Tochu, Euroquarz GmbH and so on.

The whole market is growing fast due to the development of frac sand. The product is mainly used in hydraulic fracturing, glassmaking and foundry industry.

Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand. In addition, due to the decrease of the oil price, the downstream demand increase much slower than before and it led to the decrease of the price.

The global Silica Sand market is valued at 11300 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 14300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

SCR-Sibelco

US Silica Holdings

Emerge Energy Services

Fairmount Santrol

Badger Mining Corporation

Hi-Crush Partners

Saint Gobain

Mitsubishi Corporation

Toyota Tsusho

Pioneer Natural Resources

Tochu

EUROQUARZ GmbH

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Below 70 mesh

70-100 mesh

100-120 mesh

120-200mesh

Above 200mesh

By Application, the market can be split into

Glass Industry

Gas and Oil Industry (hydraulic fracturing)

Foundry Industry

Construction Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Silica Sand capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Silica Sand manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silica Sand are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Silica Sand Manufacturers

Silica Sand Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Silica Sand Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

