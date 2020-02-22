Global Silage Additives market Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications 2023

A new market study, titled “Silage Additives Market: Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Global Silage Additives Market: By Product Type (Organic acids, Enzymes, Sugars, Inoculants, Others), By Silage Crop (Alfalfa, Oats, Rye, Barley, Corn, Sorghum, Others), By Formulation (Dry, Liquid), By Application (Inhibition, Stimulation, Moisture Absorption, Others), and Geography – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 to 2023

Market Dynamics: Silage Additives Market

Silage refers to the storage of grass or green fodder in airtight conditions in silos. Silage additives are used to preserve the silage by reducing the oxygen and enhance the acidity leads to growth in lactic acid bacteria that helps in preserve and stabilize the forage. Most commonly used silage additives include stimulants and inhibitors. Increase in the demand for animal feed due to rise in livestock industries, demand for healthy meat due to rise in population, advantages of silage additives such reduce in nutrient loss from forage, increase in the demand for animal protein, and increase in the agriculture production are anticipated to fuel the silage additives market. However, lack of awareness about silage additives in underdeveloped countries and high cost of silage additives may restrain the growth of silage additives market over the forecast years.

Silage Additives market is segmented on the basis of product type, silage crop, formulation, application, and region

Key player’s profiles in the global Silage Additives market include:

BASF SE (Germany)

DuPont, Pioneer (DuPont) (U.S.)

Lallemand, Inc. (U.S.)

Schaumann BioEnergyGmbH (Germany)

Hansen A/S (Denmark)

Biomin (Austria)

Volac International Limited (UK)

Micron Bio-Systems (U.S.)

American Farm Products (U.S.)

Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands)

BioZyme, Inc. (U.S.)

Market Scope: Silage Additives Market

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into the following:

Organic acids

Enzymes

Sugars

Inoculants

Others

Based on the silage crop type, the market is segmented into the following:

Alfalfa

Oats

Rye

Barley

Corn

Sorghum

Others

Based on the formulation, the market is segmented into the following:

Dry

Liquid

Based on the application, the market is segmented into the following:

Inhibition

Stimulation

Moisture Absorption

Others

Based on the region, the market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Features of the Report:

Geographically, global silage additives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa regions. North America silage additives market is growing due to high awareness about the silage additives, increase in agriculture production, and innovation of newer silage additives are propel the market. Europe silage additives market has a significant share owing to increase in awareness about organic and natural fodders, presence of huge number of market players, and grow in number of livestock farms are boost the market. Asia Pacific silage additives market expected to exhibit lucrative growth attributed to increase in agriculture production in India and China, rise in demand for healthy meat and livestock products, and increase in the preference for animal nutrition are fuel the market. Latin America silage additives market driven by expansion of business by market players, and rise in adoption of silage additives are propel the market. Middle East and Africa silage additives market is growing due to rise in agriculture production and increase in preference of healthy meat and livestock products are bolster the market.

Notable Market Developments: Silage Additives Market

In July 2016, BioZyme Inc. developed AmaSile, a natural silage additive that reduces the time required by silage to proper ferment, reduces the spoilage, and minimizes the nutrient loss

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2012-2016) and forecast (2017-2023)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Global Silage Additives Market Introduction Global Silage Additives Market Dynamics Global Silage Additives Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Silage Additives Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Global Silage Additives Market Analysis, By Crop Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Silage Additives Market Analysis, By Application, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Global Silage Additives Market Analysis, By Formulation Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Global Silage Additives Market Analysis, By Region, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) North America Silage Additives Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn Europe Silage Additives Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Asia-Pacific Silage Additives Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Latin America Silage Additives Market Analysis, 2012 – 2012 – 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Middle East and Africa Silage Additives Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Competition Landscape Research Methodology Key Assumptions and Acronyms

