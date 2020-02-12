Global SiC Fibers Market Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players Research Forecasts to 2023

Report Title: Global SiC Fibers Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Short Description about SiC Fibers :

Silicon carbide fibers fibers range from 5â150 micrometres in diameter and composed primarily of silicon carbide molecules. Depending on manufacturing process, they may have some excess silicon or carbon, or have a small amount of oxygen. Relative to organic fibers and some ceramic fibers, silicon carbide fibers have high stiffness, high tensile strength, low weight, high chemical resistance, high temperature tolerance and low thermal expansion.

Top key players of industry are covered in SiC Fibers Market Research Report:

UBE, COI Ceramics, Specialty Materials, Matech, Haydale Technologies, Suzhou Saifei Group, BJS Ceramics, GE Aviation, Toshiba…

The Scope of Report:

This report focuses on the SiC Fibers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America is the largest consumer of SiC fibers across the globe, in terms of both, value and volume. The growth of the North America SiC fibers market is driven by the increasing consumption of SiC fibers in commercial and military aircraft engines. The US is the largest consumer of SiC fibers globally, in terms of value and volume and is expected to strengthen its position further during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for SiC Fibers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 37.5% over the next five years, will reach 1280 million US$ in 2023, from 190 million US$ in 2017

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into:

Continuous

Woven Cloth

Others… Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of SiC Fibers market in each application and can be divided into:

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power

Industrial