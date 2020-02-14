Global Shrink Sleeve Labels Market : Expected Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand in Upcoming Years

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Shrink sleeve is a full-body label, which shawls around the entireness of a container, offering a 360-degree branding and messaging of the product. Shrink sleeve labels are a comparatively new version of labels and are instantaneously gaining more popularity among various product packaging companies. Shrink sleeve are printed on a digital or flexographic press, with a transcript on the inner side of the shrink sleeves.

Shrink sleeve labels is one of the fastest emerging segments in the label industry. Nowadays, manufacturers across the globe are focusing on re-designing their packaging method for more accurate and aesthetically pleasing designs. Therefore, major companies are adopting shrink sleeve labels over the conventional pressure sensitive labels. Shrink sleeves offers more flexibility in terms of design and allows the product to stand out from the rest of the rivalry. Additionally, they deliver some of the prime standout design potentials and frequently reduce costs and improve time. These labels are printed digitally with premium printing quality, thus eliminating the need for printing plates and making them reasonable for short runs.

The global Shrink Sleeve Labels market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shrink Sleeve Labels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shrink Sleeve Labels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Berry Global, Inc. (U.S.)

Bonset America Corporation (U.S.)

CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)

Fuji Seal International, Inc. (Japan)

Huhtamki Oyj (Finland)

Hammer Packaging, Inc. (U.S.)

Klckner Pentaplast (Germany)

Macfarlane Group PLC (U.K.)

Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd. (Israel)

Paris Art Label Company Inc. (U.S.)

Cenveo, Inc. (U.S.)

The Dow Chemical Co. (U.S.)

Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

Clondalkin Group (the Netherlands)

Constantia Flexibles (Austria)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PVC

PET-G

Expanded Polystyrene Films

PE

Polylactic Acid Films

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

