Global Shrimp Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2024

Researchmoz has announced the addition of the “Global Shrimp Market by Export, Import, Production, Consumption, Countries, Species, Size, Product Form, Value Chain Analysis & Forecast”report to their offering

Shrimp contain high nutritional value such as high level of protein, very low fat and rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. Rising consumer demand for sea food and also rising per capita seafood consumption will propel the global aquaculture shrimp market. Several governments across the world create the right ecosystem for production and export of sea food. In addition government of south Asia and China has most favorable regulation for shrimp product and export will father boost the market of shrimp. Global shrimp market expected to reach 6.7 Million Tons by the end of year 2024.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @

https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1975025

Whiteleg Shrimp has the Largest Volume in Global Supply Chain

In this report, we provide you complete species insight of aquaculture farming shrimp. The species is basically divided into four categories L. vannamei, P. monodon, M. rosenbergii and other species.

Renub Research report titled “Global Shrimp Market by Export, Import, Production, Consumption, (Countries: India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Ecuador, United States, Europe, Spain, France, Japan) Species (L. vannamei, P. monodon, M. rosenbergii, Other), Size (>70, 61-70, 51-60, 41-50, 31-40, 26-30, 21-25, 15-20, <15) Product Form (Green / Head-on, Green / Head-off, Peeled, Cooked, Breaded, Other Forms), Value Chain Analysis & Forecast” provides a complete analysis of global shrimp market.

China and India are one of the biggest Producer of Shrimp

According to this report by Renub Research, we have done comprehensive assessment on largest producer of shrimp. South-east Asia along with India and China is the largest producer of shrimp. Shrimp producing countries studied in the report are Ecuador, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Indonesia and China.

United States is the Largest Consumer of Shrimp

In this report, we have covered complete insight of major global consumer countries of shrimp. United States is the largest consumer of shrimp and it imported the shrimp mainly from Asian regions. Shrimp consuming countries covered in the report are Japan, France, Spain, United States, China and Europe 26

India is one among the Largest Exporter of Shrimp Globally

In this report, we have covered the top exporter of shrimp along with their volume in metric tonnes. In addition, we have also explained the core factors due to which they became as a top exporting nation of shrimp. The top exporting countries of shrimp covered in this report are Thailand, Ecuador, Indonesia, India, China and Vietnam.

9 Types of Shrimp Size Production has been studied in the report

In this report, we have categorized shrimps production on 9 different sizes. All the sizes covered in the report are <15, 15-20, 21-25, 26-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61-70 and >70.

6 Types of Product Form Production has been studied in the Report

In this report, the shrimp is categorized on the basis of 6 types of product Green/Head-on, Green/Head-off, Peeled, Cooked, Breaded and Other Forms. Out of all the types mentioned above Head-off has good demand in global market.

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-shrimp-market-by-export-import-production-consumption-countries-species-size-product-form-value-chain-analysis-forecast-report.html/toc

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report

To know the major factors and the fastest growing regions in the global shrimp market

Indentify the global shrimp market growth trends, By Production, Consumption, Sizes

The study provides production by (Species & Form), Import and Export analysis

1 Year analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/