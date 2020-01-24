Global Shrimp Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Shrimp Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report studies the global market size of Shrimp in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Shrimp in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Shrimp market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Shrimp is one of the most popular seafood varieties consumed worldwide owing to factors such as low in fat, rich source of nutrients like vitamin B12 and selenium, which are important for maintaining good health.

Consumers highly prefer frozen shrimp over various other types of shrimp food available in the market. Frozen shrimps have longer shelf life, are less expensive, and easily available, in comparison to fresh shrimps. The sales volume of frozen shrimp will continue to increase throughout the projected period as a large number of consumers buy shrimp in bulk due to its long shelf life. Furthermore, vendors are focusing on offering frozen shrimp in clear packaging labels to attract more consumers.

The most popular distribution channels for products like shrimps are the supermarkets and hypermarkets. The influx of consumers to these stores is high due to the overall growth of the organized retail sector in developed and developing economies. The establishment of numerous retail outlets and growth in the retail industry will further boost the sales volume of shrimps in these stores.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Shrimp include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Shrimp include

Charoen Pokphand Food

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Royal Greenland A/S

High Liner Foods

Siam Canadian Group

The Clover Leaf Seafoods

Rich Products

Blue Star Seafood

Surapon Foods Public Company

Pacific Seafood Group

Wild Planet Foods

Trident Seafoods

Sirena A/S

Ocean America Food SA

DNI Group LLC

Market Size Split by Type

Frozen Shrimp

Canned Shrimp

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

