Global Shrimp Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

The Shrimp Market report provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global market size of Shrimp in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Shrimp in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Shrimp market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Shrimp is one of the most popular seafood varieties consumed worldwide owing to factors such as low in fat, rich source of nutrients like vitamin B12 and selenium, which are important for maintaining good health.
Consumers highly prefer frozen shrimp over various other types of shrimp food available in the market. Frozen shrimps have longer shelf life, are less expensive, and easily available, in comparison to fresh shrimps. The sales volume of frozen shrimp will continue to increase throughout the projected period as a large number of consumers buy shrimp in bulk due to its long shelf life. Furthermore, vendors are focusing on offering frozen shrimp in clear packaging labels to attract more consumers.
The most popular distribution channels for products like shrimps are the supermarkets and hypermarkets. The influx of consumers to these stores is high due to the overall growth of the organized retail sector in developed and developing economies. The establishment of numerous retail outlets and growth in the retail industry will further boost the sales volume of shrimps in these stores.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Shrimp include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Shrimp include
Charoen Pokphand Food
Maruha Nichiro Corporation
Nippon Suisan Kaisha
Royal Greenland A/S
High Liner Foods
Siam Canadian Group
The Clover Leaf Seafoods
Rich Products
Blue Star Seafood
Surapon Foods Public Company
Pacific Seafood Group
Wild Planet Foods
Trident Seafoods
Sirena A/S
Ocean America Food SA
DNI Group LLC
Market Size Split by Type
Frozen Shrimp
Canned Shrimp
Market Size Split by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Independent Retailers
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Shrimp Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Shrimp Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Frozen Shrimp
1.4.3 Canned Shrimp
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Shrimp Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.5.3 Convenience Stores
1.5.4 Independent Retailers
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Shrimp Market Size
2.1.1 Global Shrimp Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Shrimp Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Shrimp Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Shrimp Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Shrimp Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Charoen Pokphand Food
11.1.1 Charoen Pokphand Food Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shrimp
11.1.4 Shrimp Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Maruha Nichiro Corporation
11.2.1 Maruha Nichiro Corporation Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shrimp
11.2.4 Shrimp Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Nippon Suisan Kaisha
11.3.1 Nippon Suisan Kaisha Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shrimp
11.3.4 Shrimp Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Royal Greenland A/S
11.4.1 Royal Greenland A/S Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shrimp
11.4.4 Shrimp Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 High Liner Foods
11.5.1 High Liner Foods Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shrimp
11.5.4 Shrimp Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Siam Canadian Group
11.6.1 Siam Canadian Group Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shrimp
11.6.4 Shrimp Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 The Clover Leaf Seafoods
11.7.1 The Clover Leaf Seafoods Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shrimp
11.7.4 Shrimp Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Rich Products
11.8.1 Rich Products Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shrimp
11.8.4 Shrimp Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Blue Star Seafood
11.9.1 Blue Star Seafood Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shrimp
11.9.4 Shrimp Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Surapon Foods Public Company
11.10.1 Surapon Foods Public Company Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shrimp
11.10.4 Shrimp Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Pacific Seafood Group
11.12 Wild Planet Foods
11.13 Trident Seafoods
11.14 Sirena A/S
11.15 Ocean America Food SA
11.16 DNI Group LLC
