In this report, the Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete is a specialty concrete that is projected at a high velocity on the construction surface through a sealed and pressure-resistant hose. Application of shotcrete-sprayed concrete is based on a flexible and economical technique. The concrete mix is blown from a spraying nozzle onto the construction surface. It stabilizes and supports structures in concrete applications without the use of any molds.

Underground construction is the largest application of the shotcrete/sprayed concrete market, followed by water retaining structures, repair works, protective coatings, and others (free formed structures and new constructions). Growth in underground construction is primarily driven by increasing urbanization, fast growing economic development, and underground transportation, mainly in developing countries such as India, the Philippines, Egypt, and Indonesia.

Europe is the largest market for shotcrete, which accounted for the maximum share of the overall market, in terms of value, in 2017. This market share of Europe is attributed to rapid developments in shotcrete technology and raw materials, and increase in tunneling and mining activities. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market.

Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market size will increase to 9370 Million US$ by 2025, from 4880 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete capacity, production, value, price and market share of Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

CEMEX

GCP Applied Technologies

KPM Industries

LKAB

Mapei

Natural Cement Distribution

Sika

The Euclid Chemical Company

The QUIKRETE Companies

Votorantim Cimentos

Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Breakdown Data by Type

By Process

Dry Mix

Wet Mix

By System

Robotic System

Manual System

Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Breakdown Data by Application

Underground Construction

Protective Coatings

Water Retaining structures

Repair works

Others

Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



