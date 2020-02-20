Global Shot Peening Machine Market Sales Growth and Price 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Shot Peening Machine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Shot peening is a cold working process used to produce a compressive residual stress layer and modify mechanical properties of metals and composites. It entails impacting a surface with shot (round metallic, glass, or ceramic particles) with force sufficient to create plastic deformation.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to the government’ policy and the high sales of Shot Peening Machines in the international market, the current demand for Shot Peening Machines product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as North America and Europe, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Shot Peening Machines is mainly manufactured and sold by Wheelabrator, Rosler, Agtos, Sinto Pangborn; and these companies occupied about 64.57% market share in 2017.

Geographically, Asia-pacific is the largest sales market in the world, which took about 51.82 percent of the global consumption volume in 2017. But Europe shared 38.73% of global total revenue.

The worldwide market for Shot Peening Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 430 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Shot Peening Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Wheelabrator

Rosler

Sinto

Pangborn

Agtos

Goff

STEM

Surfex

C.M.

Kaitai

Qingdao Zhuji

Qingdao Huanghe

Qinggong Machine

Fengte

Ruida

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Foundry

Others

