Global Shopping Cart Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Shopping Cart Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Shopping Cart Market

Shopping cart (also called a trolley in the UK and Australia, and a buggy in some parts of the United States and Canada), is a cart supplied by a shop, especially supermarkets, for use by customers inside the shop for transport of merchandise to the check-out counter during shopping. Customers can then also use the cart to transport their purchased goods to their cars.

Shopping cart is a cart supplied by supermarkets, for use by customers inside the shop for transport of merchandise to the check-out counter during shopping. It is a necessity in our daily life. Due to the straightforward production technology and low cost and price, shopping cart industry gets a fast development in recent years. Wanzl, Cari-All Group, Sambo Corp and Unarco are the major players of shopping cart for the time being.

China’s shopping cart industry is developing step by step at this moment, accounting for about 30.07% production market share in 2014. USA is the major production base of shopping cart, owning about 26.43% production market share in 2014. The Europe production of shopping cart is 1851.6 K units in 2014, accounting about 22.76% production market share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Shopping Cart market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Shopping Cart business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Shopping Cart market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Shopping Cart value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Plastic Shopping Cart

Steel Shopping Cart

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Supermarket

Household

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wanzl

Cari-All Group(Wanzl)

Sambo Corp

Unarco

CBSF

Cefla

Tote Cart

Versacart

Advance Carts

National Cart

Van Keulen Interieurbouw

Americana Companies

Kailiou

Rongxin Hardware

Wanzl Commercial Equipment (Shanghai)

Yirunda Business Equipment

Shajiabang Commercial Equipment

Century Weichuangli

Kami Trolleys Mfg.

Whale Metal Product

Shimao Metal

Jinsheng Metal Products

Youbang Commercial Equipment

Yongchuangyi Shelf Manufacturing

Hongyuan Business Equipment Manufacturing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Shopping Cart consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Shopping Cart market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Shopping Cart manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Shopping Cart with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Shopping Cart submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Shopping Cart Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Shopping Cart Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Shopping Cart Segment by Type

2.2.1 Plastic Shopping Cart

2.2.2 Steel Shopping Cart

2.3 Shopping Cart Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Shopping Cart Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Shopping Cart Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Shopping Cart Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Shopping Cart Segment by Application

2.4.1 Supermarket

2.4.2 Household

2.5 Shopping Cart Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Shopping Cart Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Shopping Cart Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Shopping Cart Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Shopping Cart by Players

3.1 Global Shopping Cart Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Shopping Cart Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Shopping Cart Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Shopping Cart Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Shopping Cart Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Shopping Cart Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Shopping Cart Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Shopping Cart Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Shopping Cart Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Shopping Cart Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Shopping Cart by Regions

4.1 Shopping Cart by Regions

4.1.1 Global Shopping Cart Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Shopping Cart Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Shopping Cart Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Shopping Cart Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Shopping Cart Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Shopping Cart Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Shopping Cart Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Shopping Cart Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Shopping Cart Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Shopping Cart Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Shopping Cart Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Shopping Cart

Table Product Specifications of Shopping Cart

Figure Shopping Cart Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Shopping Cart Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (K Units)

Continued…

