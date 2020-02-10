Global Shiplifts and Transfer Systems Market Sees Promising Growth in 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Market Study on Shiplifts and Transfer Systems: Increasing Seaborne Trade Activities to Drive Growth” to its huge collection of research reports.

This PMR study offers an eight-year analysis and forecast for the global shiplifts & transfer systems market between 2018 and 2026. The shiplifts & transfer systems market study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2019 to 2026. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) has been represented from 2018 to 2026.

This shiplifts & transfer systems study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and shiplifts & transfer systems industry growth analysis, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global shiplifts & transfer systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2018 and 2026 in terms of value. Growing seaborne trade activities and maritime tourism are some of the factors positively impacting the uptake of shiplifts & transfer systems in the global market.

PMRs report on shiplifts & transfer systems carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as type, end use, mode, ground condition and region.

A shiplift is a large elevator platform that raises the ship out of the water for dry-docking ashore and lowers its back into water after the completion of work. It is also used to launch new ships from shipyards. The ship transfer system has electro-hydraulic trolleys, which are designed to transfer ships from shiplifts to dry berths on land. Shiplifts & transfer systems fall into three categories: winched, hydraulic lift docks & floating dock lifts.

Shiplifts & Transfer Systems Market: Segmentation

The global shiplifts & transfer systems market has been segmented on the basis of type, end use, mode, ground condition and region.

Based on type, the global shiplifts & transfer systems market has been segmented into:

Winched

Hydraulic Lift Dock

Floating Dock Lift

Based on end use, the global shiplifts & transfer systems market has been segmented into:

Naval

Commercial

Cruise Shipbuilding & Ship Repair

Based on mode, the global shiplifts & transfer systems market has been segmented into:

Flexible Tire Based

Rail Based

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the shiplifts & transfer systems market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorised on the basis of manufacturer, their presence in the shiplifts & transfer systems market and key differentiating factors and strategies. This section includes market share analysis and tier structure analysis of the key manufacturers in the global shiplifts & transfer systems market. Detailed profiles of the providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the shiplifts & transfer systems market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered under the shiplifts & transfer systems report include Bardex Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Damen Shipyards Group, GANTREX, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Maschinenfabrik Brhl GmbH, MTi Co., Ltd., Pearlson Shiplift Corporation, Ra In Ho Co. Ltd., Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, Royal HaskoningDHV, TPK Systems Pte Ltd. and TTS Group ASA.

