Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size, Boost Growth, Future Expectations, Key Developments and Forecast 2019-2025

Ship Repair and Maintenance includes typical repair and maintenance activity, subject to vessels, either planned or unplanned. The vessel is taken to a repair dock where it is washed; rust, old paint and vegetation is removed; and antifouling agents & marine paints are renewed.

On the Basis of Vessel Type, Bulk Carriers Segment Dominates the Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market.

In 2018, the global Ship Repair and Maintenance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Ship Repair and Maintenance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ship Repair and Maintenance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sembcorp Industries Ltd.

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

Damen Shipyards Group

Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co., Ltd.

Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd.

Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company

Fincantieri S.p.A.

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Dundee Marine & Industrial Services Pte Ltd.

HOSEI CO., LTD.

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd.

Keppel Corporation Limited

Orskov Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oil and Chemical Tankers

Bulk Carriers

Container Ships

Gas Carriers

Offshore Vessels

Passenger Ships and Ferries

Market segment by Application, split into

General Services

Dockage

Hull Part

Engine Parts

Electric Works

Auxiliary Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Oil and Chemical Tankers

1.4.3 Bulk Carriers

1.4.4 Container Ships

1.4.5 Gas Carriers

1.4.6 Offshore Vessels

1.4.7 Passenger Ships and Ferries

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 General Services

1.5.3 Dockage

1.5.4 Hull Part

1.5.5 Engine Parts

1.5.6 Electric Works

1.5.7 Auxiliary Services

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size

2.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Ship Repair and Maintenance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ship Repair and Maintenance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ship Repair and Maintenance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

