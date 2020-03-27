Global Shikimic Acid (CAS 138-59-0) Industry Chain Research Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Shikimic acid, is a cyclohexene, a cyclitol and a cyclohexanecarboxylic acid. It is an important biochemical metabolite in plants and microorganisms. It is a white fine powder, soluble in water, insoluble in chloroform, benzene and petroleum ether. Shikimic acid is mainly used as pharmaceutical intermediates, with a certain irritation.

In the last several years, global market of shikimic acid change is intense, especially the price, with an average growth rate of 3.65 %. In 2015, global revenue of shikimic acid is nearly 72 million $; the actual production is about 590 MT.

the global average price of shikimic acid is in the decreasing trend in the last three years, from 127 $/kg in 2011 to 121 $/kg in 2014. Prices rose sharply due to the decline in Chinese illicium verum production.

The use of shikimic acid in the downstream application is aimple, most used in anti-influenza drugs, resulting in shikimic acid manufacturers bargaining power is weak, limiting the manufacturers of large-scale production

china is the largest supplier of shikimic acid, with a production market share nearly 67% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of shikimic acid, enjoying production market share nearly 28% in 2015.

Europe is the largest consumption place, The world’s largest consumer is Roche Pharma, with a consumption market share nearly 61.7% in 2015. following Europe, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 15.7%. China is the world’s largest exporting country. But with the Roche drug Tamiflu’s patent expires, a large number of generic drugs will enter the market, shikimic acid demand will increase significantly.

market competition is not intense. Sanofi and Layn Natural Ingredients, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

