Global Sheet Metal Equipment Market Segmentation 2019 by Applications & Revenue by QYResearchReports

Sheet metal is metal formed by an industrial process into thin, flat pieces. Sheet metal is one of the fundamental forms used in metalworking and it can be cut and bent into a variety of shapes.

The metal cutting equipment segment accounted for almost 65% of the total market shares and dominated this industry. The growth of this market segment mainly attributes to the demand for metal cutting equipment from the developed countries in Europe and the emerging economies in Asia. Analysts estimate this market segment to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.8% during the forecast period.

This market study predicts that in terms of geographical regions, APAC will account for the major shares of the sheet metal equipment market throughout the forecast period and also estimates that this region will account for almost 35% of the total market shares. The rise in investments in major end-user segments such as the automotive and aviation industry in the developing countries such as China and India, will drive the growth of the sheet metal tools equipment market in this region.

The Sheet Metal Equipments market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sheet Metal Equipments.

This report presents the worldwide Sheet Metal Equipments market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amada

Trumpf

DMTG

DMG Mori

Komatsu

FANUC

Makino Milling Machine

Sandvik

Allied Machine & Engineering

BYJC-Okuma (Beijing) Machine Tools

Doosan Infracore

Fair Friend

GF Machining Solutions

Haas Automation

Hardinge

JTEKT

Kennametal

Sheet Metal Equipments Breakdown Data by Type

Swaging Machine

Bending Machine

Shearing Machine

Other

Sheet Metal Equipments Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial

Construction

Automotive

Machinery Manufacturing

Other

Sheet Metal Equipments Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Sheet Metal Equipment capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Sheet Metal Equipment manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sheet Metal Equipments :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sheet Metal Equipments market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Sheet Metal Equipment Manufacturers

Sheet Metal Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sheet Metal Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

