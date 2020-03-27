Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A shape memory alloy (SMA) is an alloy that “remembers” its original shape and that when deformed returns to its pre-deformed shape when heated. This material is a lightweight, solid-state alternative to conventional actuators such as hydraulic, pneumatic, and motor-based systems. Shape-memory alloys have applications in industries including automotive, aerospace, and biomedical and robotics. Nickel-titanium alloys have been found to be the most useful of all SMAs. Other shape memory alloys include copper-aluminum-nickel, copper-zinc-aluminum, and iron-manganese-silicon alloys. The generic name for the family of nickel-titanium alloys is Nitinol.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the shape memory alloys industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Europe United States and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china’s companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese shape memory alloys production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

China shape memory alloys industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved. Currently, China has become international shape memory alloys major consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, currently can only produce some low-end product. Although after 2012 the new production lines is increasing, the technology is still relying on import.

Currently the global major manufacturers are: Nitinol Devices & Components, SAES Getters,G.RAU GMBH & CO. KG (Euroflex and Admedes Schuessler). Although many new projects are put into production in recent years, in short future, the competition pattern will not change.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese shape memory alloys market demand is increasing, it provide a good opportunity for the development of Shape memory alloys market and technology.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic equipment, Chinese domestic equipment has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shorten compared with the imported equipment.

The global Shape Memory Alloys market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shape Memory Alloys volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shape Memory Alloys market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nitinol Devices & Components

SAES Getters

G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG

ATI Wah-chang

Johnson Matthey

Fort Wayne Metals

Furukawa Electric

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nippon Seisen

Metalwerks PMD

Ultimate NiTi Technologies

Dynalloy

Grikin

PEIER Tech

Saite Metal

Smart

Baoji Seabird Metal

GEE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nickel-Titanium

Copper Based

Fe Based

Other

Segment by Application

Medical applications

Aircraft Applications

Automotive

Home Appliance

Other

