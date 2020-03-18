In this report, the Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Shape Memory Alloys market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Shape Memory Alloys breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A shape memory alloy (SMA) is an alloy that “remembers” its original shape and that when deformed returns to its pre-deformed shape when heated. This material is a lightweight, solid-state alternative to conventional actuators such as hydraulic, pneumatic, and motor-based systems. Shape-memory alloys have applications in industries including Automotive, aerospace, and biomedical and robotics. Nickel-titanium alloys have been found to be the most useful of all SMAs. Other shape memory alloys include copper-aluminum-nickel, copper-zinc-aluminum, and iron-manganese-silicon alloys. The generic name for the family of nickel-titanium alloys is Nitinol.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the shape memory alloys industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Europe United States and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with chinas companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese shape memory alloys production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

China shape memory alloys industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved. Currently, China has become international shape memory alloys major consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, currently can only produce some low-end product. Although after 2012 the new production lines is increasing, the technology is still relying on import.

Currently the global major manufacturers are: Nitinol Devices & Components, SAES Getters, G.RAU GMBH & CO. KG (Euroflex and Admedes Schuessler). Although many new projects are put into production in recent years, in short future, the competition pattern will not change.

Global Shape Memory Alloys market size will increase to 1060 Million US$ by 2025, from 550 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Shape Memory Alloys.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Shape Memory Alloys capacity, production, value, price and market share of Shape Memory Alloys in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nitinol Devices & Components

SAES Getters

G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG

ATI Wah-chang

Johnson Matthey

Fort Wayne Metals

Furukawa Electric

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nippon Seisen

Metalwerks PMD

Ultimate NiTi Technologies

Dynalloy

Grikin

PEIER Tech

Saite Metal

Smart

Baoji Seabird Metal

GEE

Shape Memory Alloys Breakdown Data by Type

Nickel-Titanium (Ni-Ti) Shape Memory Alloys

Copper Based Shape Memory Alloys

Fe Based Shape Memory Alloys

Shape Memory Alloys Breakdown Data by Application

Medical Applications

Aircraft Applications

Automotive

Home Appliance

Other

Shape Memory Alloys Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Shape Memory Alloys Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Shape Memory Alloys capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Shape Memory Alloys manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Shape Memory Alloys :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



