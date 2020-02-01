Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

The industrial sewing machine is a heavy duty version of a standard home sewing machine, and it is used in the clothing and other related industries, such as upholstery sewing for furniture. Industrial sewing machines differ from traditional sewing machines in many ways. An industrial sewing machine is specifically built for long term, professional sewing tasks and is therefore constructed with superior durability, parts and motors.

Industrial sewing machines are a heavy duty version of a standard home sewing machine, and it is used in the clothing and other related industries, such as upholstery sewing for furniture. The industrial sewing machines have been in active use for manufacturing not only apparel such as clothing and underwear but also bags, shoes, car seats and sofa, etc. As the industrial sewing machines downstream application, apparel is its largest downstream market, which will share 43.53%

The production of industrial sewing machines is distribution in USA, Europe, China and Asia (Ex. China). China is the largest production region industrial sewing machines in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market will take about 60.31% in 2016. In China, the world’s largest sewing production area, the management of sewing factories has come up against huge challenges in recent years because of steeply rising personnel costs and shortages of labor.

The production of industrial sewing machines will reach about 10306 K Units in 2016 from 9182 K Units in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 2.00%.

Brother, Feiyue. Juki Corporation, Jack and ZOJE are the key suppliers in the global industrial sewing machines. Top five companies will take up about 59.96%. Bother is the leading manufacturer in industrial sewing machines industry. And it will take up about 25.76% in 2016.

rial sewing machines industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) market will register a -1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6220 million by 2024, from US$ 6900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

General Industrial Sewing Machine

Special Industrial Sewing Machine

Decorative Industrial Sewing Machine

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Apparel

Shoes

Bags

Cars

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Brother

Feiyue

Juki Corporation

Jack

ZOJE

Shang Gong Group

Singer

Toyota

Gemsy

Jaguar

Typical

Viking

Sunstar

Maqi

MAX

Janome

Bernina

Pegasus

Baby Lock

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

