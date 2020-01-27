Global Session Border Controller (SBC) Market 2019-2024 Size, Share, Forecast and Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 161 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A session border controller (SBC) is a dedicated hardware device or software application that governs the manner in which phone calls are initiated, conducted and terminated on a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) network. An SBC provides security, interoperability, routing and other functions in a Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) network. It defines and monitors the quality of service (QoS) status for all sessions, ensuring that the callers can actually communicate with each other and that emergency calls are delivered correctly and prioritized above all other calls. An SBC can also serve as a firewall for session traffic, applying its own quality of service (QoS) rules and identifying specific incoming threats to the communications environment.

Service provider class Session Border Controller (SBC) is designed to handle the high call volumes that the carrier will experience and provide full range of features required for carrier operations.

Enterprises require different features than those provided by carrier session border controllers, including support for T1/PRI interfaces, small sites, local resiliency and interoperability certification with enterprise unified communications (UC) vendors.

Session border controllers are increasingly being packaged as part of a larger sale of unified communications (UC) and contact center solutions in conjunction with SIP trunking in recent years.Growth in the SBC market is being driven by businesses’ use of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking services, interconnection between disparate systems and support of remote workers and cloud UC services. The global Session Border Controller industry has reached a production of approximately 46193 Units in 2015. The global Session Border Controller industry has reached the production value of approximately 575.92 million USD in 2015. Session Border Controller has historically had a stable growth profile driven primarily by growth in telecom and consumer electronics industry.

At present, in developed countries, the Session Border Controller industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R and D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies. Most of manufacturer outsource the manufacturing of Session Border Controller product to the third part manufacturers or contract manufacturers and then sell the products indirectly through distribution partners.

According to this study, over the next five years the Session Border Controller (SBC) market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 800 million by 2024, from US$ 640 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Session Border Controller (SBC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Session Border Controller (SBC) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Session Border Controller (SBC) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Session Capacity: <300

Session Capacity: 300-5000

Session Capacity: >5000

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Service Provider

Enterprise

Contact Center

Government

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Cisco, AudioCodes, Sonus, Oracle, Avaya, Edgewater Networks, PATTON Electronics, Ingate, InnoMedia, Sangoma, HUAWEI, ZTE

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Session Border Controller (SBC) Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Session Border Controller (SBC) Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Session Border Controller (SBC) Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Session Border Controller (SBC) Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Session Border Controller (SBC) market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Session Border Controller (SBC) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Session Border Controller (SBC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Session Border Controller (SBC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Session Border Controller (SBC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Session Border Controller (SBC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

