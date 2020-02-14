Global Service Packaging Market Worldwide Survey by Applications, Solutions and SWOT Analysis

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Service Packaging Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Service packaging aims at the convenience of the end use customers by offering them a convenient, durable and service packaging. Such packaging is widely used across various applications such as food, beverages, and consumer goods.

Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest market share in 2016, in terms of value. The remarkable growth in the Asia Pacific packaging industry is the crucial factor fueling the growth of the global market. Increase in purchasing power of the consumer in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, have boosted the demand for good-quality processed & packaged food. Growing number of hypermarket in the region is also expected to fuel the demand for service packaging products. China, India, Japan, and Thailand are the highest contributor to Asia Pacific market.

China accounts for the largest market share in the region mainly due to strong economic growth, rapid urbanization and increse in shopping activities.

The global Service Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Service Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Service Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amcor Ltd.

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa Group

Bemis Company Inc.

Georgia-Pacific Corporation, ITC Ltd.

Cascades Inc.

International Paper

Graphic Packaging International Inc.

DS Smith Plc.

Crown Holdings, Inc.

AptarGroup Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Boxes

Bags

Pouches

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceutical

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Service Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Service Packaging

1.2 Service Packaging Segment by Type

2 Global Service Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Service Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Service Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Service Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Service Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Service Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Service Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Service Packaging Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Service Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Service Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Service Packaging Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Service Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Service Packaging Production

3.4.1 North America Service Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Service Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

